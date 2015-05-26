By Sue-Lin Wong
| SHANGHAI
SHANGHAI May 26 Despite being blocked in China,
Twitter is courting Chinese companies to buy
advertising space on its service used by more than 300 million
people elsewhere in the world.
This week, the popular microblog platform has made
presentations to prospective Chinese clients in Shanghai on the
sidelines of the inaugural Consumer Electronics Show Asia.
"It's not a coincidence that we are here now," Peter
Greenberger, director of sales for emerging markets at Twitter,
told Reuters on Tuesday.
"This seems to be a moment in time where Chinese
corporations really feel the urge to be global and in fact,
there's even a mandate from the government saying 'go global',
which is exciting."
The San Francisco-based company already works with Chinese
smartphone maker Xiaomi, online shopping giant Alibaba Group
, white goods producer Qingdao Haier and
flag carrier Air China to target customers abroad.
Twitter collected $436 million in first-quarter revenue from
advertisers who paid to inject their ads, known as "promoted
tweets", in to Twitter users' timelines. The company has 302
million users worldwide.
The Chinese authorities have rendered the microblog
unavailable in China without a virtual private network (VPN)
since 2009. Still, Chinese entities, including the state news
agency Xinhua, use the platform to reach audiences abroad.
Domestically, the Sina Weibo microblogging platform and
Tencent's WeChat messaging app are widely used.
"Obviously we hope the government will change their minds
about us but until then, we can only do what we can do which is
to help companies go out, that's where our opportunity is,"
Deborah Ng, who works in public relations for Twitter, told
Reuters when asked about Twitter being blocked in China.
In a keynote speech on Tuesday, Twitter Vice President
Shailesh Rao told a largely-Chinese audience how business
leaders such as Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk and Air Asia
CEO Tony Fernandas use Twitter to connect with
customers and investors, and how the platform could be useful
for Chinese companies looking to do business abroad.
"We've tried lots of different ways to advertise to overseas
customers but at the moment we're focused on using Twitter,
Google and Facebook," said Liu Dongchuan, director of
advertising at Boyaa, a Hong Kong listed online game
developer that began advertising on Twitter in August last year.
"The reason is because you know these users are real users,
active users, not zombie users."
(Editing by Kazunori Takada and John Ruwitch, editing by David
Evans)