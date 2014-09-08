BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
Sept 8 Twitter Inc is testing a "buy" button in some tweets that allows a mobile user to buy directly from a tweet.
A small percentage of U.S. users will be able to see the "buy" button from Monday, Twitter wrote in a blog post. (bit.ly/1usnbBG)
"Users will get access to offers and merchandise they can't get anywhere else and can act on them right in the Twitter apps for Android and iOS," the company said. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter