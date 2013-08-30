By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 30 Twitter's defender of free
speech unexpectedly stepped down as general counsel on Friday as
the microblogging company moved closer toward a long-expected
initial public offering.
Alexander Macgillivray, known for fending off legal
challenges to Twitter users' right to express themselves in
pithy, 140-character messages, himself tweeted the news without
giving a reason for the move.
But Macgillivray, who became Twitter's top legal officer in
September 2009, said would continue to support the San
Francisco-based company as an adviser.
Twitter declined to comment, but said Macgillivray would be
replaced by Vijaya Gadde, who has been managing the company's
corporate and international legal work. Gadde is a former senior
director in Juniper Networks Inc's legal department.
Gadde has deep experience in corporate and securities law,
while Macgillivray's specialty is intellectual property.
Twitter, which has more than 200 million active users, is
widely expected to go public in 2014.
Macgillivray said in his blog post that he was looking
forward to the change.
"I'm looking forward to engaging my various internet
passions from new and different perspectives, seeing friends and
family without distraction, and just goofing off a bit. We
should all do more of that," he tweeted.