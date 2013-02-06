SAN FRANCISCO Feb 5 Twitter Inc said on Tuesday
it has agreed to acquire advertising analytics company Bluefin
Labs.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Twitter Chief Operating Officer Ali Rowghani said in a blog
post announcing the deal: "Bluefin's data science capabilities
and social TV expertise will help us create innovative new ad
products and consumer experiences in the exciting intersection
of Twitter and TV."
The deal was reported first by Business Insider.
In the past year the privately held microblogging service
has made the integration of Twitter and television the
centerpiece of its growth strategy.
Under Chief Executive Dick Costolo, the company has
encouraged marketers to incorporate Twitter "hashtags" into
their TV ads to generate online chatter, while also nudging its
200 million monthly users to discuss ads that are being aired.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Eric Walsh)