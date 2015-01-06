Electronic cables are silhouetted next to the logo of Twitter in this September 23, 2014 illustration photo in Sarajevo. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Files

Twitter Inc said it has fully resolved an issue with a delay in tweets appearing on users' timelines from 1651 PST to 1830 PST on Monday (from 0051 GMT to 0230 GMT Tuesday).

Users of Twitter, whose main service allows broadcast of 140-character messages, were facing a delay of 25 minutes to 45 minutes.

"We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this," Twitter said on its website late on Monday. (status.twitter.com/)

