Jan 5 Twitter Inc said late on Monday that it was experiencing an issue with tweeting and a delay in timelines.

Users of Twitter, whose main service allows broadcast of 140-character messages, were facing a delay of 25 minutes to 45 minutes.

"Our engineers are currently working on this issue," Twitter said on its website. (status.twitter.com/) (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)