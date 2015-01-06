Dip in Tesla's customer deposits triggers worries over orders
May 4 A 7 percent drop in Tesla Inc's customer deposits in its latest quarter raised concerns about future sales at the U.S. luxury electric-car maker.
Jan 5 Twitter Inc said late on Monday that it was experiencing an issue with tweeting and a delay in timelines.
Users of Twitter, whose main service allows broadcast of 140-character messages, were facing a delay of 25 minutes to 45 minutes.
"Our engineers are currently working on this issue," Twitter said on its website. (status.twitter.com/) (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
ANKARA, May 4 Iran's main pro-reform opposition leaders plan to speak out from their confinement under house arrest this month to publicly back President Hassan Rouhani for re-election, aides say, helping win over voters disillusioned with the slow pace of change.