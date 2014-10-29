By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 29 One high-level staffer
said he has left Twitter Inc's engineering department
and a source said another is leaving too, the latest in a string
of organizational changes at the social networking company.
Jeremy Gordon, a vice president of engineering at Twitter,
announced on Wednesday in a tweet that he was leaving the
company after two years without providing details about the
reasons for his departure.
Adam Kinney, head of Twitter's analytics group, is also
leaving, according a person familiar with the matter. News of
both departures were first reported by CNBC on Wednesday.
Shares of Twitter were off 1.6 percent at $41.41 in extended
trading on Wednesday.
The social networking company has experienced several
high-profile departures in recent months, including former Chief
Operating Officer Ali Rowghani and head of Twitter news efforts
Vivian Schiller.
On Monday Twitter reported a disappointing update to a
closely watched measure of user engagement on its service, even
though the company's total number of monthly users increased by
23 percent to 284 million in the third quarter.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by David Gregorio)