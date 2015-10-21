Oct 21 In his second public appearance since
being named Twitter Inc's permanent chief executive
earlier this month, Jack Dorsey on Wednesday apologized to the
developers who work with the social media company to create
apps.
His admission came as he begins a turnaround effort at
Twitter, which has struggled with user growth and attracting
advertising dollars, while taking public his mobile payments
company, Square, by the end of this year.
"Somewhere along the line our relationship with the
developers got a little complicated," Dorsey said at the
company's annual developer conference in San Francisco. "We are
going to reset our relations and we want to make sure that we
are learning, that we are listening and that we are rebooting."
One key to the effort at Twitter is to work more closely
with developers who use software tools from the company to
create their own apps, and Dorsey's apology appeared to be an
attempt to set a new tone with them.
He also needs to increase the company's revenue from ads and
promoted tweets. At Wednesday's event the company appealed to
potential advertisers by highlighting Twitter's ability to
determine what people are talking about in any given moment,
such as a major news event.
As part of that effort, Chris Moody, the company's vice
president of data strategy, announced two new software tools
that should provide deeper insights into how the audience on
Twitter is responding to an event and how engaged users are.
At the event, the company also described some of the tools
developers have access to in order to see who is using their
apps, which Twitter said can help programmers improve their
products.
The company also unveiled more ways for advertisers to use
data from the company and more tools to let publishers embed
tweets in apps and websites.
(Additional reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Stephen R. Trousdale and Bill Rigby)