Oct 14 Twitter Inc's newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey said in a tweet that the company appointed Google's Chief Business Officer Omid Kordestani as executive chairman.

Twitter had said it would look elsewhere for a chairman, seeking to allay concerns about its co-founder's dual role as head of the mobile payments company Square.

(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)