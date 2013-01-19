By Gerry Shih
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 18 Evan Williams and Biz
Stone, the co-founders of Twitter, have leased three sprawling
floors in a historic downtown San Francisco tower for their
low-profile start-up incubator, The Obvious Corporation.
Obvious said Friday it leased 75,000 square feet at the busy
760 Market Street location - known as the Phelan Building - in
one of the city's larger commercial real estate deals in recent
months.
The downtown space will be able to hold roughly 500
employees and signals ambitions at Obvious, which was
re-constituted when Williams and Stone both left Twitter in
2011.
The incubator, with no more than two dozen employees, has
mostly stayed out of the press except when it unveiled two new
blogging platforms called Medium and Branch last September.
Although still thinly staffed, Obvious's new space is larger
than start-up Pinterest's recently inked lease in the city.
"We need the right space from which to grow the Medium team
and position Obvious to focus on bringing our new ideas to
life," Obvious CEO Williams said in a statement Friday about the
new lease.
The company will occupy the seventh, eighth and ninth floors
of the triangular building, which wraps around a central
courtyard, said Jenny Haeg, a real estate agent who has brokered
leases for Square Inc, Dropbox, Airbnb and other large tech
startups.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)