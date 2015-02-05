Infineon Q2 oper profit up 30 pct on auto, industrial demand
FRANKFURT, May 4 German chipmaker Infineon on Thursday reported a 30 percent rise in second-quarter operating profit helped by its automotive and industrial activities.
Feb 4 Microblogging site Twitter Inc has reached a deal with Google Inc to make its tweets more searchable online, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Tweets will be visible in Google search results as soon as they are posted, starting during the first half of the year, Bloomberg reported.
Twitter and Google engineers have started working on the project, Bloomberg added. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Google previously had to crawl Twitter's site for the information, which will now come automatically from Twitter.
Google and Twitter could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)
FRANKFURT, May 4 German chipmaker Infineon on Thursday reported a 30 percent rise in second-quarter operating profit helped by its automotive and industrial activities.
BERLIN, May 4 German sportswear firm Adidas reported a bigger-than-expected increase in first-quarter sales and profits on Thursday, helped by strong growth in ecommerce and North America as it keeps up the pressure on arch-rival Nike.