SAN FRANCISCO Dec 13 Twitter Inc
issued an alert to some users warning them that state-sponsored
hackers may have tried to obtain sensitive data from their
accounts, the company said, the first such warning by the micro
blogging site.
The notice said there was no indication the hackers obtained
sensitive information from what it said were a "small group of
accounts" targeted.
It did not provide additional information about the attack
or possible suspects in its investigation.
Twitter's notice is the latest amid concern about cyber
attacks by state-sponsored organizations. Government agencies,
businesses and media have all been hacked.
Motherboard, a tech news site, and the Financial Times
earlier reported on Twitter's warning.
One organization that said it received the notice, a
Winnipeg-based nonprofit called Coldhak, said the warning from
Twitter came on Friday. The notice said the attackers may have
been trying to obtain information such as "email addresses, IP
addresses, and/or phone numbers."
Coldhak's Twitter account, @coldhakca, retweeted reports
from a number of other users who said they received the notice.
Coldhak and the other users did not indicate why they may have
been singled out.
Google and Facebook have also started issuing warnings to
users possibly targeted by state-sponsored attacks.
