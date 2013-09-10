BRIEF-Synovus in talks to buy Cabela's financial unit - CNBC, citing report
* Synovus in talks to buy Cabela's financial unit - CNBC, citing report
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 10 Twitter has bought online mobile-ad exchange MoPub, the company said in a blog post Monday.
The San Francisco-based companies did not disclose terms, but a person familiar with the matter said Twitter paid $350 million in stock for MoPub.
The deal has built-in upside for the sellers as it assigned a value of around $20 to Twitter shares, when in fact the microblogging service's shares are trading in the high $20s on the secondary market, the person said.
MoPub allows companies to keep track of ad inventory in real time, similar to what Google can do with DoubleClick.
MoPub's venture backers include Accel Partners, Harrison Metal Capital, and Jafco Ventures.
Twitter is considered a hot initial public offering target for 2014.
* Synovus in talks to buy Cabela's financial unit - CNBC, citing report
March 29 You probably already knew that hedge fund names are intended to impress, or even better to confuse just enough to make you stop asking questions, but most of all to inspire confidence.
WASHINGTON, March 29 Four Democrats on the Senate Banking Committee have called for an investigation into whether the acting chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission exceeded his authority by taking steps to scale back or delay rules required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law.