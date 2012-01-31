Jan 31 Twitter Chief Executive Dick
Costolo said the company's recently announced online content
policy was meant to be a transparent way to handle government
requests for the removal of certain content and did not mean it
is actively monitoring Tweets, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Twitter had said last week it would begin restricting Tweets
in specific countries, renewing questions about how the social
media platform will handle issues of free speech as it rapidly
expands its global user base.
"There's been no change in our stance ... in respect to
content on Twitter," Costolo said at the "Dive Into Media"
conference hosted by the website All Things D, which is owned by
News Corp, the Journal reported.
Costolo said Twitter would only block Tweets locally at a
government's request and would leave the Tweet up for the rest
of the world. In place of the pulled Tweet would be a message
that the content was removed at the request of the local
government, the Journal said.
Costolo said the policy is not meant as a means for the
company to get into countries where it currently does not
operate, such as China or Iran.
"I don't think the current environment in China is one in
which we can operate," he added.
No-one at Twitter could immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad; Editing by David Holmes)