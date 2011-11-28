* Whisper Systems co-founders join Twitter on Monday
* Price of deal not disclosed
By Jim Finkle and Alexei Oreskovic
Nov 28 Twitter has acquired a start-up company
that makes software to improve security and privacy for
smartphones and other mobile devices.
With its acquisition of Whisper Systems, Twitter gains
technology to bolster security of its fast-growing
microblogging service and gets a pair of highly-respected
experts in the field of online security.
Whisper Systems was co-founded last year by security
experts Moxie Marlinspike and Stuart Anderson.
"The Whisper Systems team is joining Twitter starting
today," Twitter said in an emailed statement on Monday. "As
part of our fast-growing engineering team, they will be
bringing their technology and security expertise to Twitter's
products and services. We're happy to have Moxie and Stuart
onboard."
Twitter did not disclose a price for the deal and declined
to comment beyond its statement.
Twitter, which has more than 100 million active users,
allows people to send short, 140-character, messages to groups
of followers.
The service has become a popular communications tool for
celebrities, politicians and businesses. It has also played a
role in several geopolitical events, such as the past year's
uprisings in the middle east, by allowing dissidents to
organize and communicate.
But some privacy advocates have warned that certain
governments also have used Twitter to help monitor dissidents
and activists.
Whisper Systems offers programs that scramble data, voice
conversations and text messages on mobile devices that use the
Android operating system, so that the information cannot be
accessed by hackers.
Marlinspike is highly respected in the security community,
having gained notoriety for discovering high-profile
vulnerabilities in systems that encrypt data over the Internet
and wifi networks.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle and Alexei Oreskovic; editing by
Carol Bishopric)