Nov 6 Twitter Inc is likely to price
its hotly anticipated initial public offering later on Wednesday
above an already bumped-up target range, according to sources
familiar with the process.
While final pricing is still being hashed out between
Twitter management and its underwriters, sources said the price
was likely to be above the $25 top end of the range announced on
Monday. A price at that level would value the company at more
than $14 billion.
The sources said the price could hit as high as $28.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which is largely controlling
the underwriting process, declined to comment.
The underwriters are trying to walk a delicate line between
getting the best price for Twitter management while avoiding the
pitfalls of the May 2012 IPO for Facebook Inc, whose
shares fell on their first trading day on concern the
underwriters had overvalued the company.
Microblogging network Twitter, which has yet to turn a
profit, has amassed 230 million users in seven years, including
heads of state, celebrities and activists. About half of all
U.S. adult Twitter users said they get news through the social
media platform, according to a recent Pew Research survey.
Twitter hiked its target IPO price on Monday to a range of
$23 to $25 a share from an initial range of $17 to $20, meaning
it would raise up to $2 billion.
Twitter is expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange
on Thursday under the ticker TWTR.