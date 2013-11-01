By Gerry Shih
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 1 Morningstar on Friday
joined three other brokerages in setting price targets for
Twitter Inc IPO-TWTR.N well above its IPO price range,
suggesting the stock has room to rise at least 30 percent.
The Wall Street brokerage on Friday set a price target of
$26 a share, compared to the initial public offering's $17 to
$20 indicative range. Last month, Pivotal Research had set its
price target for the social media micro-messaging company at $29
a share, SunTrust at $50 and Topeka Capital at $54.
Twitter, which is wrapping up its first week of meetings
with prospective investors across the United States, will arrive
on the New York Stock Exchange with a fraction of the users and
revenue - and hype - that accompanied Facebook Inc's
much-heralded debut last year.
Twitter said in October it doubled its revenue in the third
quarter to $168 million, but its losses widened as costs grew.
It has never made a profit.
Morningstar analyst Rick Summer said Twitter's user growth
will form a "critical mass" that would capture new advertising
budgets. Twitter, which has partnered with broadcasters to
position itself as a "second screen" to traditional TV, could
receive a slice of advertising deals that previously would have
gone to TV exclusively.
"For example, the company recently agreed to a commercial
deal with the National Football League to distribute proprietary
content (short replays) to Twitter users," Summer said in a
research note.
Some analysts say Twitter could grow above the valuation of
roughly $11 billion inferred by the company's IPO plans. Others
worry, however, that Twitter has so far offered scant evidence
it can generate enough revenue with its staple "promoted tweets"
ad product, especially without significantly growing its number
of users - never a guarantee in the fickle world of social
media.
Investors who met with Twitter executives during this week's
roadshow say they are optimistic about the deal, in part because
they see little sign of some of the exuberance that preceded
Facebook's IPO and in part because of what they argue are
reasonable valuations.
At an IPO price range of $17 to $20, Twitter would be
valuing itself at 17 to 20 times trailing 12-month sales,
according to Reuters' calculations based on IPO filings,
excluding shares issued in the future. Facebook trades at about
17 times trailing 12-month sales and LinkedIn Corp at
roughly 19 times.
Final pricing is expected on Nov. 6.
LIMITATION
Jeff Sica, founder of Sica Wealth Management, whose clients
own shares in Twitter, said that at an investor lunch, "All they
could really talk about is a one dimensional way to make money"
in breaking news and media. "That's when you start to see the
limitation for revenue generation going forward."
Also, Facebook on Wednesday said it would cap how often ads
are shown to users, leading analysts to believe the company may
have discovered a limit to how many social media ads can be
exposed to users before they get irritated. In the very long
run, that could hold implications for Twitter, given their
similarity in advertising models.
But bullish analysts note explosive revenue gains by both
companies.
Brian Wieser, an analyst at Pivotal Research, saw positive
signs in Twitter's third quarter, saying that the 123 percent
revenue growth exceeded his expectations while user growth
appeared robust.
The bull case for Twitter was first made weeks ago by Robert
Peck, an analyst at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey who slapped a $50
price target on Twitter before the company priced its shares.
"Many investors will look at Twitter vs. Facebook, as an
appropriate comparison. While we think there are many
similarities between the two companies, we think Twitter is a
unique company, with aspects of Google, Facebook, LinkedIn and
Yahoo in its DNA," Peck said.
Topeka Capital similarly saw value in Twitter's unique
network. "Twitter has become synonymous with social TV," analyst
Victor Anthony wrote. "If Twitter captures just 1 percent of
these global TV ad budgets, that could mean over $2 billion in
revenues for Twitter annually."
(Additional reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Edwin
Chan and Grant McCool)