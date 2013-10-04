By Julia Edwards
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 4 Though Twitter's first day on
the stock market is probably still months away, a handful of
international gamblers aren't waiting for the official debut and
are already laying bets on how much the social media site will
be worth.
Initial public offering experts are floating a market
capitalization for Twitter of around $10 billion, but bettors on
the Irish gambling site Paddy Power give the shortest odds to it
closing with a market cap 50 percent to 100 percent above that.
On Friday, odds stood at 6-to-4 of Twitter ending its first
day on the public market with total value of between $15 billion
and $20 billion.
By contrast, Facebook Inc. closed with a market cap
of $81 billion on its first day.
To be sure, the volume and value of the bets remains small,
with just a few dozen gamblers outside the United States
wagering more than 800 euros on Twitter's first day market cap
and how much its IPO will raise. But the action, which got
underway about a month ago, does point to the growing buzz
around Twitter since it announced its IPO last month.
The site can only take bets from Ireland, the United Kingdom
and Australia after a crackdown by regulators put a damper on
U.S. residents betting on the outcomes of everything from
presidential elections to the name of the baby of Britain's
Prince William and Kate.
Intrade.com, another online betting parlor that catered to
U.S. bettors shut down in July due to financial irregularities.
Paddy Power has more than 4,000 employees, including
researchers who dug deep before giving logical parameters for
Twitter's first day value, said Féilim Mac An Iomaire, public
relations manager for Paddy Power.
Gamblers can choose between five market cap ranges for
Twitter.
Currently the longest odds, at 9-to-1, are that Twitter
would be worth less than $10 billion, while the odds it will be
worth $10 billion to $14.9 billion or more than $25 billion both
stand at 7-to-2. Odds for the range of $20 billion to $24.9
billion currently come in at 15-to-8.
The Paddy Power crowd apparently is not alone in its
eagerness to get into the Twitter trade.
On Friday, traders mistook the shares of a defunct home
entertainment system retailer named "Tweeter," which once traded
under the symbol Twitter has filed to use, "TWTR," for the real
Twitter, sending its nearly worthless shares soaring. The mix-up
led to more than 14.3 million shares of Tweeter to be traded,
with the stock gaining nearly 600 percent - to 5 cents a piece.
(Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Dan Burns and Leslie
Gevirtz)