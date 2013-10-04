By Sarah McBride and Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 4 Celebrity chef Mario Batali
landed on a new promotional platform this week, one that was
regulatory rather than razzle-dazzle: the opening pages of
Twitter's 234-page document on its initial public offering.
In a prominently featured screen shot of tweets where the
American chef offered cooking tips alongside British rock
musician Gavin Rossdale, the company showcased the way people
express themselves on the online messaging service.
"Use San Marzano tomatoes, cook garlic less?" the American
chef proposed in response to Twitter user Susan Mitchell's
difficulties with her red sauce. "Could be the basil-too much
too long," suggested Rossdale.
Thursday's filing, also displaying tweets from President
Barack Obama, the House of Windsor and the National Basketball
Association star Kevin Durant, underscores a unique risk factor
associated with Twitter Inc's IPO.
Specifically, its business model depends on a rarefied
cohort of high-profile movers and shakers to contribute,
including "world leaders, government officials, celebrities,
athletes," Twitter explained in its prospectus.
"If users, including influential users, do not continue to
contribute content to Twitter, and we are unable to provide
users with valuable and timely content, our user base and user
engagement may decline," the filing said, warning potential
investors that advertisers may move away.
Some of the people mentioned in the regulatory filing were
flattered.
"I'm quite thrilled to see they still consider it an
important moment in Twitter history," Veronica McGregor, a
spokeswoman for NASA's Jet Propulsion Labs, said in an email.
McGregor tweeted the discovery of ice on Mars by the Mars
Phoenix Lander in 2008, back before Twitter, now eight years
old, had broken through to most of the general public.
"I never expected it to be picked up like this, in such an
important document," said Rossdale, the lead singer of Bush, in
an email to Reuters, about his cameo in Twitter's filing, known
as an S-1.
CELEBRITY OMISSIONS
Largely absent from the curated celebrity list in the filing
were tweeters who mostly appeal to younger audiences - no Kim
Kardashian, the reality star, or singers Justin Bieber or Lady
Gaga, for example, even though they are all prolific tweeters
with millions of followers.
Those omissions are likely very deliberate, in order to
avoid giving any type of fly-by-night feeling to the filing,
says Joe Fernandez, the chief executive of Klout, a company that
measures social-media influence.
Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
In addition to the generic, boilerplate warnings about
currency fluctuations and litigation, every company has its own
unique risk factors that reveal something special about the
organization. Facebook Inc alerted investors that founder
Mark Zuckerberg controlled the majority of the company's voting
shares and that negative publicity about its privacy practices
could harm its business.
Google Inc warned that some people were displeased
by the fact that its search technology could be used to help
people find hateful or derogatory information on the Web.
A windfall of riches is another common risk factor for
Silicon Valley Internet companies.
Twitter, like Google and others before it, warns that the
early employees with low priced stock options which have surged
in value after the IPO may lose focus and that sudden
disparities of wealth within the rank and file could cause
inter-company tension.
And while Twitter is counting on celebrities and regular
Joes to broadcast their latest musings to the world, the company
admits that its 140-character messages, often larded with
symbols such as # and $, can leave some potential users
scratching their heads.
"New users may initially find our product confusing,"
Twitter said in its prospectus.
Klout's Fernandez said Twitter's fears about falling out of
fashion are not unfounded, pointing out that MySpace was once
the social-media site of choice for musicians and is now all but
abandoned by them.
"You could imagine where Snapchat or Instagram, for example,
might come ahead," he said, referring to popular photo-messaging
applications which compete with Twitter.
Twitter has taken various steps to simplify its service over
the years, adding a "discover" section that highlights tweets
from celebrities that the service thinks a new user might find
interesting, and adding shortcut buttons to accomplish common
tasks like "re-tweeting" someone else's message.
The company, which is seeking to raise $1 billion in the
IPO, said it now counts 218.3 million monthly users. Among
Twitter's other trophy users are the Pope, Oprah Winfrey and
Iran's president.
Twitter's prospectus also featured some ordinary users who
attained their 15 minutes of fame by witnessing an important
event and quickly tweeting it.
"Check out page 97," tweeted Janis Krums, a New York
entrepreneur, on Thursday night after seeing the filing. His
2009 tweet of his photo of a United Airlines plane floating in
the Hudson River after a crash-landing was cited by the company
as an example of real-time news breaking on Twitter.
Twitter's generous mentions of various users won't
necessarily translate into share purchases, particularly for
some who believe their early contributions were among those that
helped Twitter become popular. Ask NASA's McGregor.
"Ha!" she joked. "They owe me shares!"