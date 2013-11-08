By Olivia Oran
Nov 8 As Twitter Inc's chief financial
officer planned the company's initial public offering this year,
he had one overriding goal: to avoid becoming the next Facebook
Inc.
Twitter CFO Mike Gupta grilled banks about how to sidestep
the problems that beset Facebook's IPO from start to finish,
asking detailed questions about everything from how to pick an
exchange to how to communicate with analysts.
"They were really information and data hogs," said one
person who worked on the process. "They wanted a lot of
different perspectives and to make sure that they did this
right."
In the end, Twitter made different choices from its rival
social networking site for its IPO. Facebook selected Morgan
Stanley as its lead underwriter, while Twitter picked
Goldman Sachs. Facebook listed on Nasdaq, where trading
glitches marred the initial hours of trading, while Twitter
listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg skipped out on at
least one major meeting with investors during the company's IPO
roadshow, but Twitter's CEO Dick Costolo attended all meetings
across the country.
"The whole thing was very business-like and very
professional," said a second source who worked on the process.
"They decided there was no wearing hoodies with investors," he
added, referring to the hooded sweatshirts that have become a
trademark of Facebook's Zuckerberg.
Twitter also made sure its shares were sold for a low enough
price to attract strong interest and keep shares high in their
early days of trading, after Facebook's shares dropped in the
days after its IPO. While Twitter's shares were down nearly 6
percent to $42.26 in Friday afternoon trading, they were still
trading well above their IPO price of $26.
Bankers said Gupta and Twitter's director of investor
relations Nils Erdmann looked closely at what worked - and what
did not - for other Internet companies that went public,
including Pandora Media Inc, Zynga Inc and
LinkedIn Corp.
IT TAKES A VILLAGE
Gupta, Erdmann, and Costolo relied on a large group of
advisers to guide them. They frequently turned to Twitter board
member Peter Currie, a Silicon Valley veteran and the CFO of
Netscape during the 1990s, for advice.
They also talked routinely with Goldman's lead Twitter
banker, Anthony Noto. The New York-based Noto was a former top
ranked equity research analyst who left Goldman in 2008 to serve
as an executive for the National Football League. He rejoined
the firm just two years later to serve as the co-head of global
technology, media and telecom investment banking.
Noto has built the team into the No.1 U.S. underwriter for
tech IPOs so far this year, over Morgan Stanley and rival banker
Michael Grimes who led the Facebook IPO, as well as other high
profile deals including Google and LinkedIn, according
to Reuters data.
Goldman has been lead underwriter in more than 16 technology
company IPOs since January, including software darling Tableau
Software Inc. For the same period last year Goldman was
fifth, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The Twitter deal was an important win for Goldman Sachs,
after it was passed over for the lead role in the Facebook,
LinkedIn and Pandora deals in recent years.
Those that have worked with Noto praise his low-key,
no-nonsense style.
"Every banker talks about wanting to build a relationship
but after you do a deal with them, you are dropped like
yesterday's newspaper," said Ed DiMaria, the chief financial
officer of Bankrate Inc who first worked with Noto when
he helped take his company public in June 2011. "With Anthony,
it's not about getting paid or the next deal - it's about the
relationship and how he can be helpful to the company."
Twitter could not be reached for immediate comment. Goldman
Sachs and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.
TAKING RIVALS BY SURPRISE
Goldman quietly began working with Twitter in May, helping
the company to draft its S-1 registration statement and submit
it confidentially to regulators. News in late August that the
company's IPO was already underway caught most other investment
banks by surprise.
There was no formal pitch process to fill out the rest of
the syndicate for the deal code-named Blue Jay, in honor of the
company's bird logo, bankers said. Other banks - Morgan Stanley,
JPMorgan, Bank of America and Deutsche Bank
- were approached by the company and told that they
needed a credit commitment if they wanted to be part of the
deal.
As the company worked on the IPO with underwriters, it
delved into areas, including how its shares should be allocated
among the underwriters, and whether overpricing or underpricing
a deal would hurt its brand.
Noto and his team were loath to take any risks that would
jeopardize the deal such as putting too many shares in the hands
of retail investors that would flip the stock on the first day
of trading.
In the end, half of the 70 million shares that Twitter sold
during the IPO ended up in the hands of ten long-term holders,
including BlackRock< BLK.N>, T. Rowe Price, Fidelity, Waddell &
Reed and Jennison Associates, one source said.
Fidelity, T. Rowe Price, Wadell & Reed and Jennison declined
to comment. BlackRock could not be reached for comment.
Demand for the IPO far outstripped the supply of shares -
investors put in orders for 30 times as many shares as the
company sold, investors said.
BEING CONSERVATIVE
The top three underwriters - Goldman, Morgan Stanley and
JPMorgan - initially disagreed about where to price the deal,
the sources said.
The company ultimately decided to price its IPO at $26 a
share, even though underwriters thought about pricing it as high
as $28. Twitter thought that it made sense to leave room for
shares to jump on the first day, which they did, rising 73
percent. Had the company priced its shares at higher levels, it
could have raised more than $1 billion extra.
Facebook, which priced its IPO at $38 a share, saw
underwriters battle to keep its shares from dipping below the
IPO price on the first day of trading. The shares continued to
drop, falling as low as $17.55 in the months following the
company's public debut. It took over a year for the stock to
recover.