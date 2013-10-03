By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 3 Twitter Inc, racing toward
the largest Silicon Valley IPO since Facebook Inc's 2012
coming-out party, hopes to woo investors with rip-roaring
revenue growth despite never having made a profit in the past
three years.
The eight-year-old microblogging service, the preferred
communications tool for celebrities and politicians alike, gave
potential investors their first glance at its financials on
Thursday when it publicly filed its IPO documents.
Revenue almost tripled to $316.9 million in 2012, driven
largely by advertising. In the first half of 2013, it posted
revenue of $253.6 million but had a loss of $69.3 million.
Crucially, Twitter managed average revenue per user in the
second quarter of 2013 of 64 cents compared to Facebook's
roughly $1.60, according to Reuters' calculations.
Losses are "a non-issue," said Brian Wieser, analyst at
Pivotal Research Group. "It would have been a surprise if they
had a profit. Here's the number that really matters. It's the
revenue per customer. The question is how much is the typical
commitment they're getting from advertisers at this time."
In a typical laundry list of risk factors appended to all
company IPO filings, Twitter warned it was heavily reliant on
advertising revenue. It said more than 87 percent of its revenue
came from advertising in the first half of 2013.
EXPANDING INVENTORY
Although its user base is expanding steadily, Twitter's IPO
filing showed that the ad prices it has commanded from marketers
had been falling for the past five quarters.
"We generate the substantial majority of our revenue from
advertising. The loss of advertising revenue could harm our
business" the company said in its filing.
The average cost per ad engagement slid 46 percent in the
June quarter, compared with the previous quarter. But the
company said that decline was the result of a conscious effort
to rapidly expand its available inventory, and change its
algorithm to distribute ads more frequently throughout each day.
Revenue has risen because this strategy attracted more
advertisers, especially small- and medium-sized businesses and
international clients, it said.
Twitter's debut will be the culmination of its journey from
side-project to sociocultural phenomenon, today the platform of
choice for everyone from the Pope to President Barack Obama.
Its target is to raise $1 billion, a figure devised mainly
for registration purposes and that will change as the company
embarks on a roadshow to sell its IPO to investors.
Assuming everything goes smoothly, Twitter could begin
trading in November.
The company, which spun out of a struggling San Francisco
startup in 2006, has grown to approximately 2,000 employees
based in 15 offices around the world.
Along the way, the company helped create new ways for
advertisers and corporations to reach audiences, from a
"promoted tweets" model now replicated by Facebook and other
Internet platforms, to its "second screen" approach to
encouraging real-time debate around television programs.
Its IPO has drawn multiple comparisons to Facebook, another
social media titan. When the world's largest social network
debuted, concerns centered around its inability to fully earn
revenue off mobile users.
Twitter appears to have less of an issue with mobile. About
65 percent of its revenue derives from mobile users, it said.
The service had 218.3 million monthly active users, on
average, in the three months ended June 30. Three-quarters of
its monthly active users are considered mobile users, it said in
the filing.
TAKE HEART
Investors, though, could muster some cheer from Facebook's
revenue and profitability track. The social networking site
pulled in $272 million in revenue in 2008 but lost $55 million,
according to Facebook's S-1 document. In 2009, it swung to a
profit of $262 million after increasing its revenue nearly
three-fold to $777 million. Facebook is now solidly profitable.
Twitter intends to list common stock under the symbol
"TWTR," though it did not specify whether it intended to head
for the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq.
Twitter, which went through a period of management turmoil
and internal strife in its early years, did not append a letter
from the founders to the filing, unlike Internet companies such
as Facebook and Google before it.
But in a short message from "@twitter," the company outlined
its mission as giving "everyone the power to create and share
ideas and information instantly without barriers. Our business
and revenue will always follow that mission in ways that
improve-and do not detract from-a free and global conversation."
Co-founder and former CEO Evan Williams is Twitter's largest
shareholder, with 12 percent of the shares, while co-founder and
chairman Jack Dorsey owns 4.9 percent. Biz Williams, another
co-founder, does not appear on the list of top shareholders.
Current CEO Costolo owns 1.6 percent.
Among institutions, Benchmark and affiliated entities own
6.7 percent of shares, while Rizvi Traverse Management, Spark
Capital, Union Square Ventures and DST Global are each
shareholders of 5 percent or more.
Suhail Rizvi, the little-known head of Rizvi Traverse who
has helped himself and his investors amass stakes in Twitter
since 2011, would count among the largest institutional
shareholders, according to sources familiar with its
investments.
Assuming everything goes smoothly, Twitter's IPO may
re-start a consumer dotcom IPO train that stalled after
Facebook's haphazard debut and subsequent steep share-price
decline. But with markets near all-time highs and interest rates
expected to stay low for some time, startups like AirBnB and
Uber may be encouraged to seek public funding.
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, BofA Merrill Lynch,
Allen & Co, Deutsche Bank Securities and Code Advisors are
managing Twitter's IPO.