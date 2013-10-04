* First disclosure shows revenue almost tripled in 2012
* Filing shows business heavily reliant on advertising
* Initial public offering targets $1 bln fund-raising
By Gerry Shih and Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 Twitter Inc, racing toward
the largest Silicon Valley IPO since Facebook Inc's 2012
coming-out party, hopes to woo investors with rip-roaring
revenue growth despite having posted big losses over the past
three years.
The eight-year-old online messaging service gave potential
investors their first glance at its financials on Thursday when
it publicly filed its IPO documents, setting the stage for one
of the most-anticipated debuts in over a year.
Twitter's debut will be the culmination of its journey from
a side-project to a sociocultural phenomenon, one that has
become a communications channel for everyone from the Pope to
President Barack Obama. Last month, Iranian President Hassan
Rouhani used Twitter to disclose a "historic" phone conversation
with the U.S. President.
The service's emphasis on real-time communication - whether
it be about breaking news or chatting with friends about a TV
show on air - sets it apart from rivals such as Facebook.
Now, though, the company must prove to Wall Street it can
continue to make money, even as growth slows after a period of
explosive expansion around the world.
In Thursday's filing, the first public disclosure of
financial figures, Twitter reported that revenue almost tripled
to $316.9 million in 2012. In the first half of 2013, it posted
revenue of $253.6 million but had a loss of $69.3 million.
The numbers were mostly in line with the estimates of
outside analysts. The company began selling advertising in
earnest only in 2010, devising a means for ads to appear in the
message streams of users that has proven effective for both
desktop computers and mobile devices.
The losses are "a non-issue," said Brian Wieser, analyst at
Pivotal Research Group. "It would have been a surprise if they
had a profit."
In the laundry list of risk factors that's typically
appended to all company IPO filings, Twitter warned it was
heavily reliant on advertising revenue. It said more than 87
percent of its revenue came from advertising in the first half
of 2013.
The prices Twitter can command for ads has actually fallen
over the past five quarters. But the company said that decline
was the result of a conscious effort to rapidly expand its
available inventory and change its algorithms to distribute ads
more frequently throughout each day.
Revenue has risen because the strategy attracted more
advertisers, especially small- and medium-sized businesses and
international clients, it said.
Still, the company acknowledged the uncertainty of the
volatile and highly competitive online advertising market.
"Advertisers will not continue to do business with us, or
they will reduce the prices they are willing to pay to advertise
with us, if we do not deliver ads in an effective manner, or if
they do not believe that their investment in advertising with us
will generate a competitive return relative to alternatives,
including online, mobile."
CULMINATION
Twitter's target is to raise $1 billion, a figure devised
mainly for registration purposes and that will change as the
company embarks on a roadshow to sell its IPO to investors.
Assuming everything goes smoothly, it could begin trading in
November, though it has not revealed which U.S. exchange -- the
New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq -- it has chosen.
Wherever it lists, its debut is likely to cause waves across
Wall Street and the industry, potentially breathing new life
into the market for consumer Internet companies and influencing
the value of all social media companies.
Some analysts estimate Twitter could be worth as much as $15
billion. That's a fraction what Facebook was worth at the time
of its debut, but Twitter's profile is just as high.
Indeed, its more established rival is borrowing a few pages
from Twitter's book, particularly in its approach to mobile
advertising. On Thursday it announced an advertising initiative
for its Instagram unit, which competes most directly with
Twitter.
Since Twitter was spun out of a struggling San Francisco
startup in 2006, it has grown to approximately 2,000 employees
based in 15 offices around the world. Along the way, it helped
create new ways for advertisers and corporations to reach
audiences, from a "promoted tweets" model now replicated by
Facebook and other Internet platforms, to its "second screen"
approach to encouraging real-time debate around television
programs.
More importantly, it has helped redefine the nature of
global communications, linking once lofty and unreachable
politicians, celebrities and journalists with millions around
the world.
Its staunch advocacy of free speech around the world -
nothing other than direct personal threats are barred from
Twitter - has helped it become an important avenue through which
news and viewpoints are shared, from the first inklings of the
U.S. military assault on Osama bin Laden's compound to Obama's
tweeting "Four more years" when he won re-election.
Twitter's IPO has already drawn multiple comparisons to
Facebook. When the world's largest social network debuted,
concerns centered around its inability to fully earn revenue off
mobile users.
Twitter appears to have less of an issue with mobile. About
65 percent of its revenue derives from mobile users, it said.
The service had 218.3 million monthly active users, on
average, in the three months ended June 30. Three-quarters of
its monthly active users are considered mobile users, it said in
the filing.
But Twitter managed only average revenue per user in the
second quarter of 2013 of 64 cents compared to Facebook's
roughly $1.60, according to Reuters' calculations.
TAKE HEART
Investors can still muster some cheer from Facebook's
revenue and profitability track. The social networking site
pulled in $272 million in revenue in 2008 but lost $55 million,
according to Facebook's S-1 document. In 2009, it swung to a
profit of $262 million after increasing its revenue nearly
three-fold to $777 million. Facebook is now solidly profitable.
Twitter, which went through a period of management turmoil
and internal strife in its early years, did not append a letter
from the founders to the filing, unlike Internet companies such
as Facebook and Google before it.
Co-founder and former CEO Evan Williams is Twitter's largest
shareholder, with 12 percent of the shares, while co-founder and
chairman Jack Dorsey owns 4.9 percent. Biz Williams, another
co-founder, does not appear on the list of top shareholders.
Current CEO Costolo owns 1.6 percent.
Among institutions, Benchmark and affiliated entities own
6.7 percent of shares, while Rizvi Traverse Management, Spark
Capital, Union Square Ventures and DST Global are each
shareholders of 5 percent or more.
Suhail Rizvi, the little-known head of Rizvi Traverse who
has helped himself and his investors amass stakes in Twitter
since 2011, would count among the largest institutional
shareholders, according to sources familiar with its
investments.
Twitter intends to list common stock under the symbol
"TWTR." Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, BofA Merrill
Lynch, Allen & Co, Deutsche Bank Securities and Code Advisors
are managing Twitter's IPO.