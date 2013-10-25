* Intends to sell 70 mln shares priced between $17 and $20
* Seeks to avoid a repeat of Facebook's bungled IPO
* Stock could begin trading as soon as Nov. 7
By Alexei Oreskovic and Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 24 Seeking to avoid a repeat
of Facebook Inc's much-maligned public debut, Twitter Inc revealed more modest ambitions, saying its initial
offering would raise up to $1.6 billion and value the company at
up to about $11 billion.
The valuation was more conservative than the $15 billion
some analysts had expected for the social media phenomenon,
potentially attracting investors who might consider the
money-losing company's listing price a better deal, with room to
rise.
Twitter had signaled for weeks it would price its IPO
modestly to avoid the sort of stock plummet that spoiled
Facebook's coming-out party. It said on Thursday it intends to
sell 70 million shares between $17 and $20 apiece, raking in up
to $1.4 billion for the company.
If underwriters choose to sell an additional allotment of
10.5 million shares, the offer could raise as much as $1.6
billion.
Twitter's offering will be the most high-profile Internet
IPO since Facebook's May 2012 debut, when the social network
giant's shares fell below their offering price and did not
recover until a year later. Still, the modest pricing doesn't
obscure questions about Twitter's profitability.
"The fact that the valuation is lower than expectations, I
think was smart by the underwriters. I think it will help the
pop," said Michael Yoshikami of Destinational Weath Management.
"But in the end, even for $11 billion, the question is can
they come up with earnings to substantiate that number? And it's
unclear that they're going to be able to do that."
At a roughly $11 billion valuation, Twitter would be worth
more than Yelp Inc and AOL Inc combined, but
only a fraction of tech giants like Google Inc and
Apple Inc, worth $342 billion and $483 billion
respectively. Facebook's market value is now $128 billion.
ROADSHOW RECKONING
Twitter and its underwriters begin a two-week road show to
woo investors next Monday in New York, with stops in Boston and
the mid-Atlantic region before touching down in Chicago, San
Francisco, Los Angeles and Denver, according to a source
familiar with the offering.
"They're trying to price this for a very strong IPO, ideally
creating the conditions for a solid after-market," said Pivotal
Research Group's Brian Wieser, who valued the company at $19
billion.
The company could choose to raise the price of the offering
during that period as it gauges interest. Twitter is expected to
set a final price on Nov. 6, according to a document reviewed by
Reuters, suggesting that the stock could begin trading as early
as Nov. 7.
Sam Hamadeh of PrivCo, a private company research firm, said
Twitter could raise the price range and also the amount of
shares being sold. But, he added: "Raising both the price and
the size was Facebook's fatal mistake."
Twitter's debut will cap seven years of explosive growth for
an online messaging service that counts heads of state and major
celebrities among its 230 million active users - but still
operates at a loss.
Twitter will sell roughly 13 percent of the company in the
IPO and will have 544,696,816 shares outstanding after the
offering. That figure could rise given the exercising of
options, restricted stock units and the issuance of shares for
compensation after the IPO.
The company plans to list its stock under the "TWTR" symbol
on the New York Stock Exchange.
Among the biggest Twitter shareholders selling in the
offering is Rizvi Traverse, a fund managed by secretive
Connecticut-based investor Suhail Rizvi, who has quietly amassed
a 17.9 percent stake in Twitter with the help of Silicon Valley
investor Chris Sacca.
Rizvi's stake will fall to 15.6 percent of total shares
outstanding after the sale. JP Morgan Chase, which obtained
Twitter shares through Rizvi and Sacca, will see its stake fall
to 9 percent from 10.3 percent.
Twitter co-founder Evan Williams, the largest individual
shareholder, will reduce his stake to 10.4 percent from 12
percent, while Chief Executive Dick Costolo will emerge with a
1.4 percent stake, compared with 1.6 percent currently.
Co-founder Jack Dorsey will also sell shares, as will early
venture capital investors Spark Capital, Union Square Ventures
and Benchmark Capital.
FRACTURED OWNERSHIP
Because many early shareholders, including Williams,
previously sold parts of their stake to other investors like
Rizvi, Twitter's relatively fractured ownership structure looks
markedly different from the likes of Facebook and other tech
companies dominated by their founders.
When Facebook went public last year, founder and chief
executive Mark Zuckerberg kept 57 percent of the company's
voting shares, thanks to a scheme that gave him twice the voting
power of ordinary shareholders.
Following Twitter's IPO, Costolo will be under pressure to
improve its money-making ability. The eight-year-old company
more than doubled its third-quarter revenue to $168.6 million,
but net losses widened to $64.6 million in the September
quarter, it disclosed in a filing earlier this month.
This month, Twitter secured a $1 billion credit line from
its underwriters including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, JP
Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank.
In recent months the company has aggressively introduced a
number of new advertising products, including packages with
broadcasters CBS and ESPN that show ads on TV and Twitter
simultaneously for the fall TV season.
Twitter has also sought to deepen its relationships with
news organizations, which provide much of the content shared on
the network. The company said Thursday that it hired NBC News
digital executive Vivian Schiller as the head of news.