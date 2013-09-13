By Gerry Shih and Olivia Oran
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Sept 12 Twitter Inc has
filed for an initial public offering with U.S. regulators, the
company said on Thursday, taking the first step toward what
would be Silicon Valley's most anticipated debut since Facebook
Inc's last year.
The impending IPO of the microblogging phenomenon ignited a
competition among Wall Street's biggest names for the prestige
of managing its coming-out party. Goldman Sachs is lead
underwriter, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday,
which is a major coup for the Wall Street bank.
Twitter filed for an IPO confidentially under a 2012 law
intended to help emerging corporations with less than $1 billion
in revenue go public.
Seven-year old Twitter, which allows users to send out
streams of 140-character messages, has become an indispensable
tool to governments, corporations and celebrities seeking to
communicate with their audience, and for individuals seeking
both news and entertainment.
Chief Executive Dick Costolo has for years waved off
suggestions it intended to go public, saying the company
remained flush with cash. Facebook's mismanaged 2012 debut and
subsequent share-price plunge also chilled the consumer-dotcom
IPO market.
Facebook, however, has clawed its way back to its $38 IPO
price in July, and the stock is at a record high after touching
$45 this week.
Twitter, which has been valued by private investors at more
than $10 billion, should break even this year and is on track
for 40 percent annual growth at a $1 billion annual revenue run
rate, Max Wolff of Greencrest Capital estimated.
"It's completely conquered mobile. It has an enormous social
network. It's becoming a key utility as a second screen to TV
and it's literally the first draft of history," Wolff said.
"Normally a company like Twitter would have been public for
some time," he said.
Since Jack Dorsey, Twitter's inventor, dispatched the first
tweet from a downtown San Francisco office in March 2006, the
service has grown into a worldwide phenomenon with more than 200
million regular users contributing more than 400 million posts a
day.
The company makes money by inserting paid, targeted ads that
resemble ordinary, user-generated content. Twitter's success
with its advertising model created a new paradigm for mobile
advertising and prompted Facebook last year to adopt a similar
ad product, called Sponsored Stories.
But Twitter was one of the first to prove that in-stream ads
could be a viable way to make money in the mobile era.
"There was a lot of concern about whether they'd ever be
able to insert advertising into their site," said Forrester
analyst Nate Elliott. "They've shown it can be effective. They
offer in many ways better measurement for marketers than larger
companies like Facebook."
Twitter's lead law firm will be Wilson Sonsini Goodrich &
Rosati, the firm's chairman Larry Sonsini told Reuters in an
email. Sonsini's firm is famous in Silicon Valley for taking
public marquee names such as Apple, Netscape and Google
.
JOSTLING FOR ROLES
Wall Street continues to jostle for a slice of its impending
debut, sources told Reuters on Thursday.
Technology bankers at major banks from JPMorgan and Credit
Suisse Group AG to Morgan Stanley are still
vying for roles in the IPO. Several are in informal
conversations with the microblogging network's management, said
two sources familiar with the matter who declined to be named
because it is not public.
A similar race is on around China's Alibaba, which is
expected to raise more than $15 billion this year. Bank chief
executives such as JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon and Citigroup Inc's
Michael Corbat have made it a point to meet Alibaba
founder Jack Ma.
Twitter's debut, though much smaller than Facebook's, could
generate tens of millions of dollars in fees from the
underwriting mandate itself. Assuming it sells around 10 percent
of its shares, or $1 billion, underwriters could stand to divide
a fee pool of $40 million to $50 million, assuming an overall
fee cut of 4 percent to 5 percent, according to Freeman & Co.
But the benefits for banks that underwrite the deal would
likely be far-reaching.
"Some companies will say, 'We liked the way you handled
Twitter, and we want to come to you first when we do our IPO,'"
said David Menlow, president of IPOFinancial.com.
"It's not only bragging rights," Menlow said. "It's getting
through the front door, which will line up banks for other
transactions done after that, like debt financings and M&A."
Twitter is allowed to file its registration statement
confidentially due to the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS)
Act, a 2012 law that loosened some of the regulations
surrounding the IPO process and other forms of capital raising.
Companies that file under that law do not have to reveal
certain details until 21 days before embarking on an investor
roadshow.
It could allow Twitter to avoid some of the harsh public
scrutiny that other tech companies such as Groupon Inc
faced.
Meanwhile, Silicon Valley boosters who were left red-faced
by Facebook's stumble are hoping that Facebook's recovery and a
smooth Twitter IPO would turn investor sentiment back toward
consumer Internet companies.
"If 2012 was the Facebook IPO horror story, then all of a
sudden 2013 is looking very nice," said Rick Heitzmann, a
venture capitalist at Firstmark Capital, which has invested in
consumer Internet companies including Pinterest. "We're now
seeing that these are real companies proving they can drive
very, very impressive revenue."