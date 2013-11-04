(Adds details on Monday's investor meeting)
By Olivia Oran and Gerry Shih
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO Nov 4 Twitter Inc raised
the top end of its IPO price range by 25 percent and will close
its books a day early, signaling strong demand for the most
closely watched Silicon Valley debut since Facebook Inc
last year.
Amid a red-hot market for initial public offerings and
soaring equity markets, Twitter raised its price range
to $23 to $25 per share on Monday, but kept the offering size at
70 million shares. That means it will raise up to $2 billion if
an overallotment option of 10.5 million shares is exercised.
Sources close to the situation said demand among
institutional investors was so strong that the final pricing is
likely to go even higher than the new range announced on Monday.
The sources declined to be identified because the sales process
is not public.
The microblogging network, which has yet to turn a profit,
has amassed 230 million users in seven years, including heads of
state, celebrities and activists. About half of all U.S. adult
Twitter users said they get news through the social media
platform, according to a Pew Research survey.
Twitter is the best known Silicon Valley company to go
public since Facebook, though it is seeking a far smaller
valuation of up to $13.6 billion compared to Facebook's $100
billion.
One of the sources said Twitter's IPO is now "massively"
oversubscribed and underwriters are looking to select investors
who plan to hold the stock for a longer duration rather than
traders wanting to do a quick flip.
Some funds that ordinarily do not buy IPO shares were
seeking allocations of up to 10 percent, but were unlikely to
get them, according to the source who requested anonymity.
Twitter plans to close the books on the IPO on Tuesday at 12
p.m. EST (1700 GMT), a day earlier than scheduled, because of
strong demand, according to two sources with knowledge of the
process.
The IPO is set to price on Wednesday, with shares to begin
trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. The previous
price range was $17 to $20 a share.
The new pricing would value the company at up to $13.6
billion, or about 12.5 to 13.6 times forecast 2014 revenue of $1
billion, according to eMarketer. Both Facebook and LinkedIn Corp
trade at about 12 times forecast 2014 revenue.
Several equity research analysts said they expect Twitter
shares to rise after they begin trading, with some setting their
one-year price target as high as $52.
"We would participate within the $23-$25 range, albeit,
simple math would dictate that management should price at the
bottom end of the new range," BTIG's Richard Greenfield said in
a note Monday after the price was raised.
RED-HOT MARKET
Year to date, 2013 has been the strongest for IPOs since
2007 in the United States, with more than 178 companies going
public, according to Thomson Reuters data. Equity markets are
climbing and investor uncertainty has subsided, at least for
now, over the U.S. debt ceiling crisis and political gridlock.
Shares of Container Store Group Inc doubled on their
first day of trade on Nov. 1, joining strong debuts from more
than half a dozen companies, including restaurant chains Noodles
& Co and Potbelly Corp and software company
Benefitfocus Inc.
Twitter management has been traveling the United States over
the past week, speaking with potential investors.
On Monday, they pitched about 120 investors over lunch at
the San Francisco Ritz Carlton but did not encounter any
questions about the newly proposed IPO price range.
Instead, investors focused on Twitter's fundamental business
and asked about its plans to make money outside the United
States and its headcount projections, which have contributed to
the company's ballooning costs, according to several people who
were present.
Twitter executives were scheduled to hold one-on-one
meetings with investors Monday afternoon before traveling to Los
Angeles for meetings on Tuesday.
Some investors and analysts have raised concerns about
Twitter being overly reliant on advertising sales, with few
other significant revenue sources in the near term. Twitter said
last month that its third-quarter revenue more than doubled to
$168.6 million, but net losses widened to $64.6 million from
$21.6 million a year earlier.
Twitter also disclosed in its new IPO filing on Monday that
it had received a letter from International Business Machines
Corp accusing the social media company of infringing on
at least three U.S. patents.
Although many tech companies wrangle over intellectual
property claims, IBM is a more serious and deep-pocketed threat
than any accuser Twitter has faced before. Twitter's thin patent
portfolio has been long been a vulnerability, and the company
will likely have to spend money to acquire patents, experts say.
"Twitter has very little IP of their own," said Maulin Shah
of Envision IP, an advisory firm. "They seem to have been more
focused on talent and product acquisitions, but I would not be
surprised if they now go out and try to actively acquire
companies that have larger IP portfolios."
Twitter said it had legitimate defense against IBM's
accusations but warned that "there can be no assurance that we
will be successful in defending against these allegations or
reaching a business resolution that is satisfactory to us."
FACEBOOK'S EXPERIENCE
Adam Grossman, an analyst at Boston investment firm
Middleton & Co, with about $500 million under management, said
his firm has yet to decide whether to buy into the IPO. The
higher valuation "does make me more skeptical" he said.
But Grossman noted that Twitter's bankers were conservative
in not raising the size of the offering, which had caused
problems for Facebook's IPO.
Facebook raised its price range as well as the total number
of shares in its IPO just before it debuted in May 2012. The
move maximized the amount that Facebook's backers raised but
contributed to declines in the stock in the early days of trade.
Twitter in contrast has won plaudits for running a more
modest IPO pitch process, including roadshow presentations that
focused on business fundamentals.
Goldman Sachs is leading Twitter's IPO, alongside
Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co.
(Additional reporting by Jim Finkle, Tim McLaughlin and Ross
Kerber in Boston and Malathi Nayak in San Francisco; Editing by
Lisa Von Ahn, Jeffrey Benkoe, Chizu Nomiyama and Richard Chang)