By Olivia Oran
Nov 6 Twitter Inc is likely to price
its hotly anticipated initial public offering later on Wednesday
above an already bumped-up target range, according to sources
familiar with the process.
While final pricing is still being hashed out between
Twitter management and its underwriters, the two sources said
the price was likely to be above the $25 top end of the range
announced on Monday. A price at that level would value the
company at more than $14 billion.
The sources, who declined to be named because the process is
not public, said on Wednesday the price could hit as high as
$28.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which is largely controlling
the underwriting process, declined to comment.
The underwriters are trying to walk a delicate line between
getting the best price for Twitter management while avoiding the
pitfalls of the May 2012 IPO for Facebook Inc, whose
shares fell on their first trading day on concern the
underwriters had overvalued the company.
Jerry Jordan, manager of the $48.6 million Jordan
Opportunity Fund who has Facebook as the biggest
position in his portfolio, said Twitter's roadshow presentation
was much stronger than Facebook's in that it really spoke to how
the company was going to monetize its business.
"It was one of the most impressive IPO presentations I have
ever seen," he said. The presentation was so convincing that
Jordan, who had planned to stay away from Twitter for the time
being, has put in for a pre-IPO allocation, he said, declining
to say how much he requested.
Microblogging network Twitter, which has yet to turn a
profit, has amassed 230 million users in seven years, including
heads of state, celebrities and activists. About half of all
U.S. adult Twitter users said they get news through the social
media platform, according to a recent Pew Research survey.
Twitter hiked its target IPO price on Monday to a range of
$23 to $25 a share from an initial range of $17 to $20, meaning
it would raise up to $2 billion.
Twitter is expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange
on Thursday, under the ticker TWTR.