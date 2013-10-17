NEW YORK Oct 16 Investors willing to bet on
Twitter Inc will have to overlook mounting losses
and slowing user growth - and have faith that the eight-year-old
Internet messaging company can transform a household name into
advertising dollars.
Fund managers who were optimistic about Twitter's financial
prospects shrugged off its latest $65 million quarterly loss as
standard for startups chasing growth, pointing instead to
revenue growth that more than doubled.
But others warned of the risks of investing in a company
with a management that has yet to prove it can generate a
profit.
"It's worth having exposure to a name like Twitter, although
you have to take a conceptual leap of faith with regard to
valuation, and say it's a unique franchise that isn't likely to
go away," said Karl Mills, president and chief investment
officer for private investment adviser firm Jurika, Mills &
Keifer in San Francisco.
"Like Twitter, Amazon was in investment mode for a long
time. They still are, so that doesn't worry me."
Twitter's latest IPO filings showed its net loss in the
September quarter tripled to almost as much as it lost in all of
2012.
As Twitter races toward the year's most highly anticipated
tech offering, memories of Facebook Inc's disappointing
2012 debut threaten the eight-year-old online messaging
service's own splashy coming-out party.
Like Facebook, Twitter enjoys strong brand recognition,
which typically translates to outsized retail investor interest.
That was one of the reasons Facebook was able to raise its IPO
price to $38 a share, from an initial range of $24 to $35 a
share. That gave the company a valuation of about $100 billion,
or about 99 times its 2011 earnings.
Facebook shares promptly plummeted on their first day of
trade. They didn't regain their IPO valuation until more than a
year later, in August of 2013.
Twitter, which is expected to go public in November, has yet
to determine pricing, but investors say it might come under
pressure from financial backers to go high. Analysts expect the
company to seek a valuation of at least $10 billion.
Unlike Twitter, however, Facebook and professional social
network LinkedIn Corp both were profitable when they
debuted. Twitter's still cloudy outlook makes some investors
nervous.
"I want something to be generating income. If they can't
make the transition from capturing market share to generating
income, they're going to run out of money eventually," said
Brian Frank, portfolio manager for Frank Capital Partners in New
York. "But at the same time, if they stop investing in growth,
they're going to lose users and risk people not staying engaged
with the brand."
"The Twitter IPO could mean the top of the social media
peak," he added.
PEAKED?
Financial advisers are managing clients' expectations.
"I am telling clients to give it some time at the IPO and
see how it does first," said Alan Haft, a financial adviser with
California-based Kelly Haft Financial. "If they are gamblers and
want to make a few bucks out of the gate, fine, but if they are
investors they should hold off."
The potential demand from retail investors remains unclear.
But several investment advisers interviewed by Reuters said they
had already received calls from interested clients - though not
on the level seen when Facebook became one of the first of the
social media giants to go public.
Nancy Caton, managing director of Carson Wealth Management
Group's San Francisco Bay office, was surprised about how little
interest clients have shown in investing in Twitter, given the
frenzy she saw around Facebook.
"With Facebook, it was crazywe were flooded with calls,"
she said. "Maybe they learned a lesson."
But Twitter does not have the same presence among Caton's
clients, who are mostly in their 60s, she said. "A lot of
grandparents are on Facebook, that's how they get pictures of
their grandkids," she said. "But I might have one client that
uses Twitter."
Still, Twitter has no shortage of believers, including
SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Robert Peck, the first to
slap a "buy rating" on the stock and who on Wednesday echoed his
previous optimism about the company.
Twitter's fledgling advertising model is centered around the
"promoted tweet" and massive marketing campaigns built around
television-viewing. The promoted-tweet tactic has since been
replicated by rivals like Facebook.
Its more nascent second-screen approach has also won favor
among media and entertainment executives because they encourage
audience interaction on mobile devices and open a new channel
for advertising as well.
"Twitter has a mobile strategy, and it seems like they're
ahead of Facebook in mobile," said Dan Veru, chief investment
officer at Palisade Capital Management LLC in New Jersey, with
$4.5 billion of assets under management.
In fact, says one Silicon Valley investor, growing losses
may just be good business.
"Increasing losses is not a problem if the unit economics
are sound. With profitable unit economics, it is financially
irresponsible NOT to run losses, assuming you have access to
capital," said David Cowan at Bessemer Venture Partners, whose
investments include LinkedIn Corp. "Having said that, I have not
examined Twitter's financials to assess the unit economics."