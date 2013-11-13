NEW YORK Nov 13 Short sellers are starting to
circle around Twitter shares, data from SunGard Financial
Systems showed on Wednesday, a sign some investors think the
stock price will fall after the micro-blogging site had its
market debut last week.
Data shows the cost to borrow Twitter shares jumped
from about 5 percent to near 20 percent annually, indicating
increased demand to borrow shares. That's an elevated level for
borrowing, as most stocks have a borrow cost of 1 percent or
less, but not entirely unusual for an offering with the fanfare
of Twitter.
"Intraday data is beginning to show a security with signs of
increasing scrutiny by the short side," David Lewis, senior vice
president at SunGard's Astec Analytics in London, said in an
email.
He said, however, this was on a limited volume of about two
million shares. Twitter's float is about 465 million shares; it
is unclear how big the borrowing pool will be.
Investors who sell securities short borrow shares and then
sell them, expecting the price to fall so they can buy the
shares back, return them to the lender, pay borrowing fees and
pocket the difference.
Buy or hold recommendations from research analysts on Wall
Street outnumber advice to sell Twitter shares by 11 to two
according to Reuters data. The price target on Twitter shares
ranges from $20 to $54.
Twitter shares were trading up 1 percent on Wednesday
afternoon at $42.32, about 63 percent higher than the IPO price
of $26 per share a week ago. In its first day of trading the
stock touched a high of $50.09 before pulling back.