By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK Nov 13 Short sellers are starting to
circle around Twitter shares in their first chance at betting
against the micro-blogging site's stock, a sign some investors
think the share price will fall.
Data on Wednesday showed the cost to borrow Twitter
shares jumped from 5 percent to about 13 percent on an
annualized basis, after having touched 20 percent earlier in the
day. About 5.5 million shares were out on loan.
The current cost to borrow indicates interest to short the
stock is "definitely high" according to Timothy Smith, executive
vice president at SunGard's Astec Analytics, the provider of the
data. The short interest is "red hot, but not white hot," he
said.
At this point, it appears unlikely that Twitter will be a
repeat of the tidal wave of negative bets that dogged Facebook
after its debut last year. Smith noted that shortly after
Facebook shares debuted in May 2012, the cost to borrow
was between 40 percent and 50 percent on an annualized basis.
However, Smith said, "No two stocks are the same
notwithstanding any desire to compare to other stock IPOs such
as Facebook or LinkedIn.
"There are three things that can be stated though: there is
scrutiny, there is short selling and there is availability to
borrow."
Short sellers borrow shares and sell them in the expectation
of a price drop. They profit from such a fall by selling the
borrowed stock, later buying it back at the lower price. It is
also used as a hedging strategy.
"I know there are a fair number of people that do believe
Twitter is over-valued and will be looking to short the stock,"
said Michael James, managing director of equity trading at
Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.
Shorting is "certainly not something we are encouraging," he
said. Wedbush has a neutral rating and a $37 price target on the
stock.
Twitter shares rose 1.7 percent on Wednesday to close at
$42.60, about 64 percent higher than the IPO price of $26 per
share a week ago. In its first day of trading the stock opened
at $45.10 a share and touched a high of $50.09 before pulling
back.
GEARING UP FOR OPTIONS
If the cost to borrow Twitter shares remains high, it could
boost volume when Twitter options begin trading on Friday.
"Anyone looking to short the stock could use puts and those
who have stock that is locked up could use the options market to
exit long stock positions," said Andrew Keene, president of
options trading firm KeeneOnTheMarket.com in Chicago.
Buy or hold recommendations from research analysts on Wall
Street outnumber advice to sell Twitter shares by 11 to two
according to Reuters data. The price target on Twitter shares
ranges from $20 to $54.
Twitter's valuation, measured as its enterprise value
compared to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and
amortization is estimated at a whopping 176.7 times for the next
12 months according to Reuters data. That compares to 18.1 for
the same measure on Facebook, 11.3 for Google and 74.8
for Yelp.