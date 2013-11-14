NEW YORK Nov 14 The cost to borrow Twitter's
stock dropped further on Thursday thanks to a growing supply of
shares available for loan, including to traders looking to bet
on a decline in the share price, data showed on Thursday.
Investors searching to borrow Twitter must pay
nearly 5 percent on an annualized rate, down from a peak near 20
percent the day before and after ending Wednesday close to a 13
percent rate, according to the latest available data from
SunGard's Astec Analytics.
About 9 million shares were out on loan including the 5.5
million total borrowed to late Wednesday.
"Today's numbers are showing a cooling off," said Timothy
Smith, executive vice president at Astec Analytics.
"This interest would appear to be getting smaller minute by
minute."
Utilization of available supply at the end of the day
Wednesday was close to 37 percent, he said.
Short sellers borrow shares and sell them in the expectation
of a price drop, after which they buy them back at a lower
price, return them to the lender, and pocket the difference.
Shorting is also used as a hedging strategy.
Twitter shares rose 4.7 percent in afternoon trading on
Thursday to $44.60, about 71 percent higher than the IPO price
of $26. The stock debuted on the New York Stock Exchange at
$45.10 a week ago and touched a high of $50.09 on that day.
Buy or hold recommendations from research analysts on Wall
Street outnumber advice to sell Twitter shares by 11 to two
according to Reuters data. Price targets on the shares range
from $20 to $54.