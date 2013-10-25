By Lauren Young
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 25 Twitter Inc has
set a relatively modest price range for its closely watched
initial public offering, but some financial advisers say their
clients are not clamoring to invest in the social media
phenomenon.
"Nary a tweet," says William Baldwin, president of Pillar
Financial Advisors in Waltham, Massachusetts, when asked about
client interest in the deal.
Out of 29 broker-dealers and independent advisers contacted
by Reuters, 23 said they are not recommending Twitter shares.
Only one said he would recommend it - and only to certain
clients. Five others said they would wait to snap up the stock
if it plunges after it begins to trade on the New York Stock
Exchange.
While retail interest might be low, tech industry analysts
say there is expected to be a good appetite for Twitter stock
from institutional investors at the current valuation. Actual
institutional investor sentiment still remains unclear. Retail
investors typically account for 10 to 15 percent of IPOs.
Twitter said on Thursday it will sell 70 million shares at
between $17 and $20 apiece, valuing the online messaging company
at up to about $11 billion, less than the $15 billion that some
analysts had been expecting. If underwriters choose to sell an
additional allotment of 10.5 million shares, the IPO could raise
as much as $1.6 billion.
Blame last year's botched Facebook Inc IPO for the
diminished interest from Mom and Pop in Twitter.
When the social networking giant's stock hit the market in
May 2012, it encountered allocation problems, trading glitches
and a selloff - shares did not recover their IPO price until a
year later.
"People are still smarting from that experience," says René
Nourse, a financial adviser at Urban Wealth Management in El
Segundo, California. Part of the problem is that investors do
not understand Twitter the way they "got" Facebook, Nourse and
other advisers say.
NO CALLS ON TWITTER
Three brokers with Morgan Stanley, which was lead
underwriter on the Facebook IPO, said clients are showing little
or no interest in Twitter.
"With the debacle over Facebook, I haven't had one client
ask about it," said one of the brokers, based in the southeast.
The broker asked not be identified because they were not
authorized to speak to the media.
Another broker, based in northern California, said, "Silicon
Valley deals have been super-red hot, but I've had no inquiries
from clients" about Twitter.
All in all, Twitter is no Facebook.
While Twitter relies on advertising like Facebook to make
money, it is not profitable.
Twitter also has a smaller, less-engaged audience and it is
not issuing as much stock, argues Kile Lewis, co-chief executive
and founder of oXYGen Financial, an independent financial
advisory firm that focuses on clients in their 30s and 40s, also
known as Generation X and Generation Y.
"In spite of the 'glow' from most on Wall Street, I find it
hard to make a recommendation for a company that is running
a...loss," Lewis says. "Until they have a clear plan to monetize
their product it seems too risky."
Twitter more than doubled its third-quarter revenue to
$168.6 million, but net losses widened to $64.6 million in the
September quarter, it disclosed in a filing earlier this month.
Since its creator Jack Dorsey sent out the first-ever tweet
in March 2006, the micro-blogging platform has grown to more
than 200 million regular users posting more than 400 million
tweets a day.
Twitter is expected to set a final IPO price on Nov. 6,
according to a document reviewed by Reuters, suggesting that the
stock could begin trading as early as Nov. 7.
INVESTORS POLL ON PRICE RANGE
For individual investors, however, the pendulum is swinging
the other way.
An online poll conducted through Friday morning on
Reuters.com found that 57 percent of 225 respondents want to
invest in the IPO at the range of $17 to $20, while 28 percent
are not interested in the stock. Fifteen percent say they are
waiting to buy the shares on the open market.
One cautious investor is Betty Tanguilig, a 75-year-old
retiree and mother of eight. Back when Facebook launched, she
was furious that her financial adviser Alan Haft, with
California-based Kelly Haft Financial, could not get her more
than $46,000 worth of shares from a $400,000 account to buy
shares of the social networking site.
Now, Tanguilig is taking a more measured approach to the
Twitter IPO. Even though her investment in Facebook is up 40
percent, she says she wants to wait and see how Twitter performs
before jumping into the stock.
Tanguilig's hesitance about Twitter is not the result of a
lesson learned from the mishaps of the Facebook IPO, but because
like many of her peers, Tanguilig does not quite get Twitter.
"I use Facebook, I read what people are doing ... but I have
never used Twitter," she said.
"I will give it a week," she said. "And if it does well, I
would put in around $20,000."
Several independent advisers said it suited their investment
styles more to wait and see how Twitter performed after the
offering.
"We expect that Twitter will fall in value eventually
post-offering," said Stacy Francis, president and CEO of Francis
Financial in New York. "That is the ideal time to buy."
An adviser at Raymond James said he would also advise
certain clients to buy at the post-IPO price if the stock tanks
on the first day. The adviser asked not to be identified because
they were not authorized to speak to the media.
Betsy Billard, an adviser at Ameriprise Financial with
offices in Los Angeles and New York, said most large-company
mutual funds will be buyers. "My clients will own it - whether
they want it or not," Billard says.