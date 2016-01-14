Jan 14 The widow of a man killed in a attack on a Jordanian police training center has sued Twitter Inc , accusing it of making it easier for ISIS to use the social media company's platform to spread its message.

Tamara Fields, a Florida woman whose husband Lloyd died in the Nov. 9 attack for which she said ISIS, a common acronym for Islamic State, claimed responsibility, is seeking unspecified damages for Twitter's having allegedly "knowingly or with willful blindness" provided material support to terrorists.

"Without Twitter, the explosive growth of ISIS over the last few years into the most-feared terrorist group in the world would not have been possible," according to the complaint filed on Wednesday in the federal court in Oakland, California.

Twitter did not immediately respond on Thursday to a request for comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)