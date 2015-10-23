Oct 22 Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey said he is giving a third of his stock in the company, about 1 percent, to the employee equity pool.

This move is to "reinvest directly in our people," Dorsey, who was named as the company's permanent CEO earlier this month, said in a tweet on Thursday. (twitter.com/jack)

Twitter could not be reached immediately for a comment outside regular business hours.

