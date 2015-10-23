BRIEF-Cosi Inc emerges from chapter 11 bankruptcy
* Cosi Inc - new restructured entity is now owned by Milfam II L.P., AB Value Partners, LP, AB Value Management llc and Ab Opportunity Fund LLC
Oct 22 Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey said he is giving a third of his stock in the company, about 1 percent, to the employee equity pool.
This move is to "reinvest directly in our people," Dorsey, who was named as the company's permanent CEO earlier this month, said in a tweet on Thursday. (twitter.com/jack)
Twitter could not be reached immediately for a comment outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Cosi Inc - new restructured entity is now owned by Milfam II L.P., AB Value Partners, LP, AB Value Management llc and Ab Opportunity Fund LLC
* Triton International Limited reports first quarter 2017 results and declares $0.45 quarterly dividend