DUBAI Oct 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding
has paid $50 million to double its stake in
microblogging site Twitter Inc, the Riyadh-based
company said on Wednesday.
Kingdom Holding, the investment firm owned by billionaire
Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, now owns 0.72 percent of Twitter,
having originally invested $50 million in the tech company in
2011.
Twitter listed on the New York Stock Exchange in November
2013. Its market capitalisation is $18.7 billion, according to
Reuters data.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Katie Paul)