BRIEF-Ironside Resources Inc announces management change
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
Nov 3 Twitter Inc has replaced its star-shaped "favorite" icon with a heart-shaped icon called "like".
"You might like a lot of things, but not everything can be your favorite," Twitter said in a blog post on Tuesday.
"We know that at times the star could be confusing, especially to newcomers."
* Crazy Horse Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Crazy Horse Resources Inc]