UPDATE 11-Decisively re-elected, Rouhani defies hardliners, pledges to open Iran
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
Jan 20 Rupert Murdoch's News Corp said rumors about the company's interest in buying microblogging site Twitter Inc or building a stake in it were untrue.
Twitter's shares rose as much as 14 percent to $19.04 after unconfirmed chatter on Twitter and Stocktwits. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru and Jessica Toonkel in New York)
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies