Sept 26 Walt Disney Co is working with a financial adviser to evaluate a possible bid for Twitter Inc , Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Twitter has reportedly initiated talks with companies including Google parent Alphabet Inc and may receive a formal bid soon. A source told Reuters that Salesforce.com Inc is also in pursuit.

Salesforce is also working with Bank of America on a potential bid, Bloomberg reported on Monday. (bloom.bg/2d0WfLi)

Jack Dorsey, who returned to Twitter as chief executive more than a year ago, has been a part of Disney's board since 2013.

Twitter and Disney were not immediately available for comment.

Shares of Twitter were up about 1 percent at $22.89 in late-afternoon trading on Monday. They had fallen as much as 4.3 percent earlier in the session after Oppenheimer downgraded their rating to 'underperform'. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)