June 11 Twitter is considering a shake-up in its
top management, including a possible shift in the duties of
Chief Operating Officer Ali Rowghani, technology news site
Re/code reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
A lackluster growth combined with a recent large stock sale
by Rowghani have prompted the microblogging service to evaluate
the need of a COO, Re/code said, citing sources. (r.reuters.com/weq99v)
Chloe Sladden, Twitter's North America media head, who
reports to Rowghani, has been reorganizing her unit and she may
be preparing to leave the company, the website said.
Representatives at Twitter did not immediately respond to an
email seeking comment.
Twitter's first-quarter results in April revealed slowing
momentum at the company that exuberant investors just six months
ago had argued could one day match Facebook's scale.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)