By Gerry Shih
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 6
SAN FRANCISCO, June 6 Twitter has generated more
advertising revenue from its mobile platform than from its
website on many days in the last quarter, CEO Dick Costolo said
Wednesday, highlighting Twitter's progress in squeezing ad
dollars out of the growing number of smartphone and tablet users
worldwide.
Speaking at a conference hosted by The Economist Group in
San Francisco, Costolo made his remarks at a time when newly
public Facebook, a competitor in the social Internet
arena, faces intense pressure to improve its business
performance on mobile.
Facebook's stock has been battered since its troubled IPO in
May, an event overshadowed by concerns that the social network
-- first built in 2004 by CEO Mark Zuckerberg as a desktop
Website -- would continue its struggle to monetize mobile users.
But Twitter, which is viewed in Silicon Valley as the most
significant IPO prospect following Facebook, has taken pains to
publicly distance itself from Facebook's struggles.
"We're borne of mobile," Costolo said in response to a
moderator's question about the difference between Facebook and
Twitter. "We have an ad platform that already is inherently
suited to mobile, even though we launched our platform on the
Web and only started running ads on mobile recently."
Twitter, which now has 140 million monthly active users
producing 400 million tweets daily, has ramped up its
revenue-generating efforts since Costolo assumed the top
leadership role in late 2010.
The company introduced ads into smartphone users' timeline
in February. The following month, Twitter released a feature
allowing advertisers to send promotional tweets specifically to
iPhone and Android users, who comprise 60 percent of all Twitter
users, according to the company.
Twitter has closely held its revenue numbers, but digital
media analysis firm eMarketer estimated in January that
Twitter's revenues could reach $260 million in 2012 and $540
million in 2014.
Facebook reported $3.7 billion in revenue in 2011.