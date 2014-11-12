(Corrects event to annual investor day from developers' conference)

SAN FRANCISCO Nov 12 Twitter Inc is considering creating additional mobile applications beyond its core messaging service and video app, Vine, as it vies with Facebook Inc and other social media for a large and growing smartphone audience.

Chief Executive Officer Dick Costolo said at his company's annual investor day on Wednesday that Twitter also planned to add more functions to its private messaging service.

Facebook in recent years has taken the approach of creating individual apps for news and messaging, among others. (Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by James Dalgleish)