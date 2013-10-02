Oct 2 Twitter's acquisition offer for MoPub, a
mobile advertising exchange, will not be challenged by antitrust
regulators ahead of the microblogging service's initial public
offering, according to the Federal Trade Commission.
Twitter announced on Sept. 9 that it would buy MoPub in its
largest acquisition to date. Twitter paid $350
million in stock, a value that triggered an automatic FTC review
into whether the transaction would hurt competition.
The deal was on a list of approved transactions that the FTC
puts out several times a week. The approval was announced on
Monday.
The acquisition, which came days before Twitter revealed
that it had filed go public, has been viewed by analysts as a
way for Twitter to introduce real-time ad-targeting capabilities
and increase the value of its mobile ads.
Twitter is widely expected to go public at a valuation
exceeding $10 billion in the coming weeks.
MoPub's venture backers included Accel Partners, Harrison
Metal Capital, and Jafco Ventures.