SAN FRANCISCO May 2 Twitter has hired Cynthia
Gaylor from Morgan Stanley to run its corporate
development team, bringing in a veteran investment banker with
experience in acquisitions and initial public offerings.
Twitter, which announced Gaylor's hiring in a tweet on
Thursday, is expected to be the next big IPO to emerge from
Silicon Valley. But executives have kept quiet about the
company's precise plans.
According to her LinkedIn profile, Gaylor led "technology
execution efforts" at Morgan Stanley, including equity and debt
securities issues, as managing director of mergers and
acquisitions at its global technology group.
She has also advised on high-profile deals such as
Amazon.com Inc's purchase of Zappos and Google Inc's
acquisition of AdMob.
"Look forward to joining and focusing on M&A + strategy,"
Gaylor tweeted on Thursday. "Pointed north ... let the migration
begin!"