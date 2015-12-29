Dec 29 Twitter Inc hired former Apple
Inc employee Jeffery Siminoff as vice president of diversity and
inclusion, according to the micro-blogging website operator's
employees.
Siminoff, who was previously the director of worldwide
inclusion and diversity at Apple, replaces Janet Van
Huysse. (bit.ly/1Je2pAU)
Van Huysse, who has been with Twitter for six years,
announced her departure on the social networking website on
Tuesday. (bit.ly/1NUff4)
Van Huysse in an earlier post had outlined 2016 diversity
goals for Twitter including boosting overall proportion of
female employees to 35 percent and underrepresented minorities
to 11 percent.
Silicon Valley's tech companies have come under scrutiny for
the lack of diversity with dismal reports on the state of hiring
of women and minorities to various roles at a number of leading
companies.
A former Twitter female employee had sued the company in
March claiming its "black box" promotion process unlawfully
favored men.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)