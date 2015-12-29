Dec 29 Twitter Inc hired former Apple Inc employee Jeffery Siminoff as vice president of diversity and inclusion, according to the micro-blogging website operator's employees.

Siminoff, who was previously the director of worldwide inclusion and diversity at Apple, replaces Janet Van Huysse. (bit.ly/1Je2pAU)

Van Huysse, who has been with Twitter for six years, announced her departure on the social networking website on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1NUff4)

Van Huysse in an earlier post had outlined 2016 diversity goals for Twitter including boosting overall proportion of female employees to 35 percent and underrepresented minorities to 11 percent.

Silicon Valley's tech companies have come under scrutiny for the lack of diversity with dismal reports on the state of hiring of women and minorities to various roles at a number of leading companies.

A former Twitter female employee had sued the company in March claiming its "black box" promotion process unlawfully favored men. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)