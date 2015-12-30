(Adds context, confirmation of hire by company)
Dec 29 Twitter Inc hired a former Apple
Inc employee as its vice president of diversity and
inclusion, the micro-blogging site announced.
Jeffrey Siminoff, who was previously the director of
worldwide inclusion and diversity at Apple, replaces Janet Van
Huysse. (bit.ly/1Je2pAU)
"Welcome to the flock," Twitter's vice president of human
resources, Brian Schipper, tweeted on Monday.
Siminoff's hiring comes as Twitter and other Silicon Valley
companies face pressure to diversify their largely male, mostly
white workforces. In its most recent report on the demographics
of its workers, Twitter said 66 percent of its global workforce
was male and 59 percent of U.S. employees were white.
Van Huysse had outlined 2016 diversity goals for Twitter
that included boosting the overall proportion of female
employees to 35 percent and the number of women in leadership
roles to 25 percent from 22 percent.
Siminoff was not available for comment, Twitter said. He is
a founder of Out Leadership, which works to include more members
of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender communities in
businesses.
In the tweet announcing her departure, Van Huysse did not
specify what she planned to do next except to say, "It's time
for my next chapter." She had been with Twitter for six years.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva and Stephen R. Trousdale)