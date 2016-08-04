Aug 4 Twitter Inc's head of corporate, revenue and policy communications, Jim Prosser, is leaving to join online lender SoFi.

"Some news: after four years at @twitter, I'm joining @SoFi as VP of Communications and Policy." Prosser tweeted from an unverified account on Thursday.

Prosser is the second senior Twitter communications executive to exit this week.

Natalie Kerris, Twitter's VP of communications, is leaving the company after joining from Apple Inc in February, Recode reported on Aug. 1. (on.recode.net/2aLTqJS)

Twitter last week reported its slowest revenue growth since going public in 2013 and set a disappointing forecast, fanning concerns that faster growing social media services will make it a niche product.

The company's shares were up 2.6 percent at $18.06.

Twitter could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)