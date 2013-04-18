By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, April 18 Twitter Inc launched a
stand-alone music-streaming app on Wednesday, opening another
front in the micromessaging service's ambitious expansion into
multimedia content.
The iPhone app, called #music, will recommend and stream
songs based on who users follow on Twitter and artists'
recommendations. The songs will be streamed via Rdio and
Spotify, the subscription-based music services, and iTunes,
Apple Inc's music store.
Twitter said in its blog-post announcement that #music will
be available in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia
and New Zealand beginning Thursday.
A release date for the Android app has not yet been
announced.
In a blog post, Twitter's engineers said the new service
"uses Twitter activity, including Tweets and engagement, to
detect and surface the most popular tracks and emerging
artists."
"It also brings artists' music-related Twitter activity
front and center: go to their profiles to see which music
artists they follow and listen to songs by those artists."
The new app, launched four months after Twitter unveiled
Vine, a stand-alone video-sharing app, is meant to reinforce
Twitter's position as a fully functional multimedia hub,
particularly in the eyes of teens and young adults.
In its early years, Facebook Inc gained popularity by
allowing its service to be integrated with YouTube and
music-streaming apps like Spotify. And Apple, Google Inc
and Amazon Inc have all recently held talks
with music industry executives about entering the music
streaming business.
