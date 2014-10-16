SAN FRANCISCO Oct 16 Twitter Inc will
allow users to play podcasts, music and other audio clips direct
from their timelines, or message feeds, via a new feature
designed in partnership with Berlin-based audio-streaming
service SoundCloud.
The online messaging service introduced on Thursday what it
called "Audio Card," through which users can listen to a variety
of content whilst browsing their timelines.
For starters, Twitter has promised audio from SoundCloud's
partners, which include such diverse sources as NASA, the
Washington Post, CNN, David Guetta, Coldplay and Warner Music.
But it's trying to snag more content partners in future,
Twitter said in a blogpost on Thursday. (here)
Twitter didn't say how Audio Card might evolve, except to
stress that it offers musicians a chance to post exclusive
clips.
"Many more musical artists and creators will be able to
share exclusive, in-the-moment audio to millions of listeners on
Twitter," the company added.
Twitter's new feature comes after rivals from Apple Inc
to Google Inc have jumped into the business of
music-streaming, considered the fastest-growing segment of a
music market dominated by iTunes.
Twitter had reportedly been in discussions to acquire
audio-sharing website SoundCloud, which has been called the
Youtube of music, as far back as June.
(Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; editing by Andrew Hay)