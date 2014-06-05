SAN FRANCISCO, June 5 Twitter Inc said
Wednesday it will acquire Namo Media, a technology firm
specializing in "native advertising" for mobile devices.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Namo Media said in
a blog post that its technology would be rolled into MoPub, the
ad serving platform that Twitter purchased last year for more
than $300 million.
The combined platform would improve the social media power's
ability to deliver "native ads" - promotional material that
blends into mobile apps and mobile websites.
"We share a vision for how native advertising can improve
the state of mobile app monetization for marketers, app
publishers, and users," Kevin Weil, Twitter vice president of
product, said in a blog post.
Venture capital firms that backed Namo Media included Google
Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz and Betaworks.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)