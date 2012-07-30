By Gerry Shih and Matthew Keys
SAN FRANCISCO, July 30 Twitter Inc and NBC
Universal's move to suppress a British reporter's tweets related
to the network's Olympics coverage may have backfired after the
incident became fodder for Twitter chatter around the world on
Monday.
The microblogging service suspended Guy Adams, the Los
Angeles correspondent for London-based daily The Independent,
after he sent a tweet on Friday revealing NBC Olympics President
Gary Zenkel's email address.
Adams was among a number of Twitter users in the United
States who vented their frustration with NBC, a Comcast Corp
subsidiary, for showing the London Olympics' opening
ceremony on tape delay to coincide with evening prime-time in
the United States.
"The man responsible for NBC pretending the Olympics haven't
started yet is Gary Zenkel. Tell him what u think! Email:
Gary.zenkel@nbcuni.com," Adams tweeted.
As part of his suspension, Adams' account and his tweets
were rendered invisible. But in a twist of irony, the incident
went viral on Monday, as "Guy Adams" became a worldwide trending
topic on Twitter.
In an email to Adams, Twitter informed the reporter that he
had violated "Twitter Rules" by posting another user's private
information such as "private email address, physical address,
telephone number, or financial documents."
NBC confirmed that it had filed a complaint with Twitter.
"A user tweeted the personal information of one of our
executives," NBC Sports said. "According to Twitter, this is a
violation of their privacy policy. Twitter alone levies
discipline."
Adams, who estimated that he has about 4,500 Twitter
followers, had been one of the more vocal critics of NBC's
coverage. The Monday issue of The Independent carried an article
by Adams that was broadly critical of NBC's Olympics coverage,
including its commentary of the opening ceremonies, but made no
mention of the Twitter incident.
"It's obviously somewhat sinister for a Twitter account to
be shut down at the behest of an Olympic sponsor," Adams told
Reuters on Monday.
Twitter, which entered into a strategic, non-financial
partnership with NBC to curate online content during the
Olympics, declined to comment.