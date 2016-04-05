UPDATE 1-Hong Kong police arrest 21 Uber drivers
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of a clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.
April 5 Twitter has won a deal to broadcast Thursday night National Football League games online, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a source familiar with the matter.
The NFL signed a multiyear partnership with Twitter Inc last year to deliver video and other content to fans on a daily basis.
Twitter was not immediately available for comment. (bloom.bg/25Iu4lC) (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
LONDON, May 23 A trial in which Royal Bank of Scotland is accused by investors of misleading them over its 2008 fundraising is set to be delayed for a second day, as frantic settlement talks between the claimants and the bank continued in London on Tuesday.